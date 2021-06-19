Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Shee Atika Incorporated : 47th Annual Meeting Results

06/19/2021 | 06:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Board of Directors of Shee Atiká, Incorporated held its 47th Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Saturday, June 19th at 10:00AM. Directors elected to serve a three-year term ending in 2024 include Rob Allen, Roxanne Drake-Burkhart, and Lowell Frank. The Board then elected the following Officers: President/CEO - Karl Potts, Chairman - Rob Allen, Vice-Chairman - Roxanne Drake-Burkhart, Secretary - Norma Perkins, and Treasurer - Alysha Guthrie.

The Board and staff would like to thank Gillian Havrilla for her years of service as a Shee Atiká Director.

Thank you to all shareholders who took the time to vote.

Disclaimer

Shee Atika Incorporated published this content on 19 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2021 22:11:59 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:36aPINS DEADLINE : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Pinterest, Inc. of Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit
PR
12:05aPBOC-backed newspaper advises against liquidity tightening speculation
RE
06/191-2 VICTORY IN MEXICO : Audi triumphs in Formula E
PU
06/19Airlines, holiday companies ramp up pressure on Britain to ease travel rules
RE
06/19BERKELEY ENERGIA  : Africa Renewable Energy Fund II Secures ?130 Million First Close With Sefa and Ctf Investments
AQ
06/19BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE  : BMW i Andretti Motorsport produces good pace on Saturday in Puebla – Jake Dennis finishes in fifth place.
PU
06/19ITERIS  : NaTMEC Virtual Event
PU
06/19UNIEURO S.P.A. : Inclusion into FTSE Italy Mid Cap index from 21 June 2021
PU
06/19CFM INDOSUEZ WEALTH MANAGEMENT  : Appointments to the Executive Board of Azqore
PU
06/19QUIDEL  : Presents at Raymond James Conference
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PBOC-backed newspaper advises against liquidity tightening speculation
2EASYJET PLC : Airlines, holiday companies ramp up pressure on Britain to ease travel rules
3AUDI AG : 1-2 VICTORY IN MEXICO: Audi triumphs in Formula E
4BERKELEY ENERGIA LIMITED : BERKELEY ENERGIA : Africa Renewable Energy Fund II Secures ?130 Million First Close..
5BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW i Andretti Motorsport produces good pace on Satur..

HOT NEWS