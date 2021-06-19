Shee Atika Incorporated : 47th Annual Meeting Results

The Board of Directors of Shee Atiká, Incorporated held its 47th Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Saturday, June 19th at 10:00AM. Directors elected to serve a three-year term ending in 2024 include Rob Allen, Roxanne Drake-Burkhart, and Lowell Frank. The Board then elected the following Officers: President/CEO - Karl Potts, Chairman - Rob Allen, Vice-Chairman - Roxanne Drake-Burkhart, Secretary - Norma Perkins, and Treasurer - Alysha Guthrie.
The Board and staff would like to thank Gillian Havrilla for her years of service as a Shee Atiká Director.
Thank you to all shareholders who took the time to vote.
