Sheehan & Company Unveils New Logo & Brand 

Sheehan & Company, CPA, P.C., a Long Island-based Certified Public Accounting Firm, unveiled a rebranding effort that includes a new logo, colors, website, and its first ever tagline.

The updated firm name is Sheehan with the addition of the tagline Accountants & Advisors, removing the ampersand (&) and the word Company.

"Our new brand is a more contemporary & accurate reflection of who we have become and the success we have achieved. Our business and collaborative culture are as strong as they've ever been," stated John DeFalco, Sheehan partner.

As part of the re-branding effort, Sheehan has introduced a new firm logo and will be launching a new website in June. The website will feature a cleaner visual design and more straightforward navigation to better access the firms service descriptions, client case stories, and staff-generated articles.

DeFalco said, “These changes will further exemplify who we are as a firm and our mission to be a leading professional services firm by delivering innovative business solutions to our clients, investing in our employees, and serving our communities.”

ABOUT US

Sheehan & Company is a medium-size Certified Public Accounting firm that has evolved to keep pace with the rapid transformation of business and is dedicated to personalized client relationships. With over 50 employees, Sheehan & Company is equipped to service most mid-sized entrepreneurial companies. From two corporate locations on Long Island, Sheehan & Company serves a diverse roster of national and international clients, offering the same state-of-the-art services traditionally found in larger accounting firms.

