  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
News 

Sheep take over Madrid in ancient practice

10/23/2022 | 12:23pm EDT
STORY: Locals and tourists lined the route and watched as thousands of sheep were herded through the city, the bells around their necks making a noisy soundtrack to the centuries-old tradition.

The annual event, which started in 1994, allows shepherds to use traditional routes to herd their livestock from northern Spain to more southerly pastures for winter grazing.

"We vindicate the use of royal cattle tracks because they are the legacy of Spanish farmers," said Maria Balbas, a 63-year-old farmer dressed in a traditional outfit.

Just a few centuries ago, the route would have taken them through quiet countryside, but today it has them traverse some of the busiest streets of the city.

Many onlookers were surprised by the unexpected sight in a city usually thronged with traffic.

"I've never seen anything like it. It was a great way to learn about Spanish history and Spanish culture," English teacher, Maria Kouriaalis, 22, who has been living in Madrid for a month, told Reuters.


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS