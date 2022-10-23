Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Sheep take over Madrid's streets as they head for winter pastures

10/23/2022 | 09:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Annual sheep parade in Madrid

MADRID (Reuters) - Sheep replaced cars on the streets of Madrid on Sunday, as shepherds following ancient herding routes led their flocks through the centre of the Spanish capital to southerly pastures for winter grazing.

Locals and tourists lined the route and watched as thousands of sheep walked through the city, the bells around their necks providing a noisy soundtrack.

The annual event was revived in 1994 as part of Madrid's annual Fiesta de la Trashumancia, after the Spanish parliament recognised the traditional routes shepherds used to herd their livestock.

Just a few centuries ago, the route would have taken them through quiet countryside, but today it sees them traverse some of the busiest areas of the city, including the Plaza Mayor, Madrid's main square.

Onlookers took pictures and videos on their phones, while some children held out tentative hands to stroke the sheep.

Many people were surprised by the unexpected sight in a city usually thronged with traffic.

"It was crazy that there were so many sheep, I've never seen anything like it. It was a great way to learn about Spanish history and Spanish culture," English teacher Maria Kouriabalis, a 22-year-old American who has been living in Madrid for a month, told Reuters.

(Reporting by Michael Gore; Writing by Jessica Jones; Editing by Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FEEDER CATTLE FUTURE (GF) - CMG/C1 -0.24% 175.15 End-of-day quote.5.21%
LIVE CATTLE FUTURE (LE) - CMG/C1 0.35% 150.3 End-of-day quote.7.21%
Latest news "Economy"
11:30aRussia tells people in occupied Kherson to 'save your lives' and leave
RE
11:12aUganda says two new Ebola cases confirmed in Kampala hospital
RE
10:33aSouth Africa President Ramaphosa Welcomed Saudi Arabia, Other OPEC Countries Decision On Price Stabilization Of Oil - Statement
RE
10:33aSouth africa president ramaphosa welcomed saudi arabia, other op…
RE
10:25aDeaths averted in missile strikes in Ukraine after flight from earlier attack - residents
RE
09:52aRussian, British defence ministers discuss Ukraine in phone call
RE
09:48aS.Africa's Eskom to implement 'stage 4' power cuts from Sunday noon
RE
09:47aSheep take over Madrid's streets as they head for winter pastures
RE
09:09aBritish Foreign Secretary Cleverly endorses Boris Johnson for PM
RE
09:06aHurricane Roslyn batters Mexico's Pacific coast with damaging winds, major rainfall
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's Communist Party Politburo Standing Committee unveiled
2Saudi forum set to draw U.S. business leaders despite tensions
3Japan's stimulus plan must exceed $100 billion, says ruling party execu..
4Russian, British defence ministers discuss Ukraine in phone call
5UK PM candidate Mordaunt says 'in it to win it', no deal with Johnson

HOT NEWS