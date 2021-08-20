Log in
Sheesha Finance has Parted with Former COO Benjamin Leff as of 8th August 2021

08/20/2021 | 12:55pm EDT
UAE, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) - Sheesha Finance (https://sheeshafinance.io/), the first comprehensive DeFi solution for investors to easily access a variety of projects while solving issues surrounding locked crypto assets, today announced:
“Sheesha Finance regrets to announce that it has parted ways with former COO Benjamin Leff as of 8th August 2021.  We thank Mr. Leff for his efforts as Sheesha developed and grew into the thriving financial community it is today.  As part of Mr. Leff’s departure, Sheesha has transitioned to a new domain sheeshafinance.io and has rolled out new and improved platforms on Telegram, Twitter, Youtube, and Medium.  We look forward to communicating with our investors and community on each of these new platforms.  Should any of our dedicated community have any questions or concerns regarding this transition, please direct your inquiries to general@sheeshafinance.io.  We are looking forward to a bright future and wish Mr. Leff the best of luck on his future endeavors.

Founder and CEO
Saeed Hareb Al Darmaki


To learn more about Sheesha Finance, join their updated Telegram group.


About Sheesha Finance
Sheesha Finance (https://sheeshafinance.io/) is the leading DeFi mutual fund allowing for premium cryptocurrency portfolio diversification and rewards. Sheesha Finance rewards investors of any size, from small to large ticket holders, with unlimited DeFi tokens from a diversified portfolio of projects. Sheesha Finance’s easily convertible assets can be freely utilized to maximize rewards and gain exposure to existing and upcoming DeFi projects, solving locked crypto inaccessibility in DeFi. With plans to become a member-managed decentralised autonomous organization (DAO), Sheesha Finance is dedicated to upholding full transparency and integrity within the DeFi space.
Twitter - Medium - Telegram - Gitbook - LinkedIn
Media Contact: Transform Group


sheesha@transformgroup.com

Primary Logo


HOT NEWS