STORY: Pakistan's newly formed parliament elected Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday (March 3) as prime minister for a second time.

This comes three weeks after uncertain national elections caused delays in the formation of a coalition government.

Sharif had secured 201 votes, a majority, but his victory is controversial.

It was met with loud protests from the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) party backed by jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Lawmakers loyal to Khan banged on their desks and chanted opposition slogans.

They alleged Shehbaz came to power through electoral rigging and called for the release of Khan, who was sentenced to 10 years in jail in a case for leaking state secrets.

Here's Zartaj Gul, a leader from the PTI party founded by Imran Khan.

"Shehbaz Sharif can not deliver to this country because he is not elected by the people of Pakistan. He has stolen the credit of PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) people. He has stolen the vote of Pakistani people. He can not deliver. He has been imposed on the public of Pakistan."

On February 8, the South Asian country voted in an election marred by a mobile internet shutdown, arrests and violence in its build-up.??

The unusually delayed results triggered accusations by critics that the vote was rigged.

Shehbaz now returns to the role he held until August last year when parliament was dissolved ahead of February 8 election and a caretaker government took over.