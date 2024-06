June 28 (Reuters) - Online fast-fashion group Shein is keeping alive a fallback option to list in Hong Kong despite filing confidential paperwork earlier this month with the UK's financial regulator, Financial Times reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the situation.

