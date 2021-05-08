Log in
Sheldon Inwentash Acquires Securities of ThreeD Capital Inc.

05/08/2021 | 02:51am EDT
TORONTO, May 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sheldon Inwentash (“Inwentash”) announces that he acquired, on the open market, an aggregate 195,000 common shares (the “Subject Shares”) of ThreeD Capital Inc. (the “Company”) through a series of transactions in recent weeks (the “Acquisitions”). The Subject Shares were acquired on the open market for consideration of an average price of $0.844 per Subject Share, or aggregate proceeds of $164,585, representing approximately 0.42% of all issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. The Acquisitions triggered a corresponding change to the percentage ownership by Inwentash and a Joint Actor.

Immediately before the Acquisitions described above, Inwentash and the Joint Actor held an aggregate of 6,346,766 common shares of the Company. Inwentash and the Joint Actor also held 2,720,414 warrants, and 3.472,220 stock options entitling Inwentash and the Joint Actor to purchase an additional 6,192,634 common shares of the Company, representing approximately 13.67% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (or approximately 23.83% assuming exercise of the warrants and stock options). Of this total, Inwentash held an aggregate of 3,846,266 common shares of the Company, 291,665 warrants, and 3,472,220 stock options (representing approximately 8.29% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, or approximately 14.46% assuming exercise of the warrants and stock options). The Joint Actor held an aggregate of 2,500,500 common shares of the Company and 2,428,749 warrants (representing approximately 5.39% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, or approximately 9.37% assuming exercise of the warrants).

Immediately following the Acquisitions described above, Inwentash and the Joint Actor held an aggregate of 6,541,766 common shares of the Company. Inwentash and the Joint Actor also held 2,720,414 warrants, and 3,472,220 stock options entitling Inwentash and the Joint Actor to purchase an additional 6,192,634 common shares of the Company, representing approximately 14.09% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (or approximately 24.20% assuming exercise of the warrants and stock options). Of this total, Inwentash held an aggregate of 4,041,266 common shares of the Company, 291,665 warrants, and 3,472,220 stock options (representing approximately 8.71% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, or approximately 15.55% assuming exercise of the warrants and stock options), and the Joint Actor held an aggregate of 2,500,500 common shares of the Company and 2,428,749 warrants (representing approximately 5.39% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, or approximately 10.09% assuming exercise of the warrants). Subsequent to the acquisition of the Subject Shares, Inwentash and the Joint Actor’s percentage ownership of the issued and outstanding common shares increased by 3.84% (or decreased by 5.30% assuming exercise of the warrants and stock options) since the last Early Warning Report filing.

The Subject Shares were sold through the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange.   The holdings of securities of the Company by Inwentash and the Joint Actor are managed for investment purposes Inwentash and the Joint Actor may from time to time acquire additional securities of the Company, dispose of some or all of the existing or additional securities they hold or will hold, or may continue to hold their current positions.

Additional Information

A copy of the applicable securities report filed in connection with the matters set forth above may be obtained by contacting:

Sheldon Inwentash,
130 Spadina Avenue, Suite 401
Toronto, Ontario
M5V 2L4

Tel: 416-941-8900



© GlobeNewswire 2021
