ShelfLife : Announces $3 Million in Seed Funding to Empower Food and Beverage Brands

06/09/2021
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn


The first-of-its-kind digital marketplace is simplifying the way emerging brands quote and purchase ingredients and packaging materials from wholesale suppliers.

ShelfLife, the food and beverage industry's procurement software and marketplace, announced today a $3 million Series Seed funding. This round was co-led by Switch Ventures and Kindred Ventures, with participation from NextView Ventures. ShelfLife will use the funding to grow its team, improve its product, and continue building its network of vetted suppliers.

Focusing on the $150 billion market for ingredients and packaging materials in the United States, ShelfLife connects food and beverage brands with wholesale suppliers. It allows brands to seamlessly discover, manage, and order from their suppliers - all in one place. With 50 new food and beverage brands launching in a given day, suppliers are offered a place to digitally display product catalogs and acquire new customers across a rapidly evolving landscape.

ShelfLife’s co-founder and CEO Lillian Cartwright explains, “We launched ShelfLife to make it feasible for entrepreneurs to bring new products to market and build profitable businesses - and that starts with sourcing raw materials. We make it easier for emerging brands to connect and work with the best suppliers across any stage of growth.”

Traditionally, brands discover suppliers at trade shows and through referrals. Suppliers require large sales teams to manually process orders via phone or email. Since launching a closed Beta in late January, ShelfLife has helped craft beverage brands digitally order hundreds of products across dozens of suppliers throughout New England and Southern California.

“Food and beverage procurement is ready for modernization” says Paul Arnold of Switch Ventures. “I am impressed by Lillian and John's thinking about how to create a platform that delivers value for all parties in the supply chain. I am excited to help ShelfLife build this future.”

About ShelfLife:

ShelfLife is a software-enabled marketplace connecting food and beverage brands with ingredients and packaging suppliers. ShelfLife is on a mission to provide brands with the resources they need to bring new products to market. Headquartered in New York, ShelfLife was founded by Lillian Cartwright and John Cline. Learn more at www.shelflife.us

About Switch Ventures:
Switch Ventures is a San Francisco-based venture capital firm. https://www.switch.vc/

About Kindred Ventures:
Kindred Ventures is a San Francisco-based venture capital firm https://kindredventures.com/


© Business Wire 2021
