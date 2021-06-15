Log in
Shell Norco, Louisiana refinery restarts hydrocracker second stage -sources

06/15/2021 | 09:35am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Royal Dutch Shell logo is seen at a Shell petrol station in London

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc completed restarting the second stage of the hydrocracker at its 227,400 barrel-per-day (bpd) Norco, Louisiana, refinery, sources familiar with plant operations said on Tuesday.

The second stage of the 40,000-bpd hydrocracker was taken out of production on June 8 because of a malfunction, the sources said. The first stage of the hydrocracker continued to operate while the second stage was shut.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba)


