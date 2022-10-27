Shell and Unilever boost the FTSE 100

The oil and gas giant posted an adjusted net profit of 9.45 billion dollars in the third quarter, boosted by oil and gas prices, while sales reached 98.8 billion dollars between July and September, up 60% year-on-year, boosted by the surge in hydrocarbon prices since the beginning of the Russian invasion in Ukraine.

"We are generating solid results at a time of continued volatility in global energy markets. We continue to strengthen Shell's portfolio of businesses through disciplined investments to transform the company for a low-carbon future," said Chief Executive Ben van Beurden.

Shell also announced a new $4 billion share buyback program, to be completed by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, Unilever climbed 0.4% after raising its full-year sales estimates due to price hikes.

Among the biggest losers were miners, after Anglo American posted mixed results due to a drop in copper production.

Investors are awaiting the European Central Bank’s rate hike decision, with an increase of 75 basis points expected.

Things to read today:

IEA forecasts fossil fuel demand will peak this decade (Financial Times)

ECB to Double Rates to Highest in Over a Decade: Decision Guide (Bloomberg)