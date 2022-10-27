Advanced search
Romain Fournier

Chief Editor
Having worked in the British, French and Swiss financial press, Romain is able to report on local and international issues, as comfortable in French as in the language of Shakespeare, Romain Fournier leads the editorial team at Marketscreener. Fine connoisseur of the English-speaking markets, Romain delivers an editorial every day on US and UK markets.

Shell and Unilever boost the FTSE 100

10/27/2022 | 04:54am EDT
Better-than -expected results from Shell and Unilever lifted the FTSE 100 by 0.2% this morning.

The oil and gas giant posted an adjusted net profit of 9.45 billion dollars in the third quarter, boosted by oil and gas prices, while sales reached 98.8 billion dollars between July and September, up 60% year-on-year, boosted by the surge in hydrocarbon prices since the beginning of the Russian invasion in Ukraine.

"We are generating solid results at a time of continued volatility in global energy markets. We continue to strengthen Shell's portfolio of businesses through disciplined investments to transform the company for a low-carbon future," said Chief Executive Ben van Beurden.

Shell also announced a new $4 billion share buyback program, to be completed by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, Unilever climbed 0.4% after raising its full-year sales estimates due to price hikes.

Among the biggest losers were miners, after Anglo American posted mixed results due to a drop in copper production.

Investors are awaiting the European Central Bank’s rate hike decision, with an increase of 75 basis points expected.

 

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC -2.71% 2698.5 Delayed Quote.-8.07%
SHELL PLC 2.90% 2375 Delayed Quote.41.79%
UNILEVER PLC 0.19% 3878 Delayed Quote.-1.94%