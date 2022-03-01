Log in
Shell appoints Sinead Gorman as new finance chief

03/01/2022 | 04:47am EST
A logo is seen under a canopy of trees at a Shell petrol station in central London

(Reuters) -Shell Plc said on Tuesday Jessica Uhl has resigned as its finance chief after five years in the role and will be replaced by Sinead Gorman.

Uhl, a U.S. citizen and "a key architect" of Shell's recent strategic changes, is leaving the group due to family reasons and because a long-term relocation to the United Kingdom is not possible, Shell said.

Shell ditched "Royal Dutch" from its name in January after moving its headquarters to Britain from the Netherlands.

Gorman, a British national who is currently the executive vice-president, finance, in Shell's global upstream business, will assume the role on April 1 and will be based in London, after Uhl steps down at the end of this month.

The changes at top management also comes a day after Shell said it will exit all its Russian operations, including a major liquefied natural gas plant, following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 3.20% 101.44 Delayed Quote.32.21%
PLC S.P.A. -0.77% 1.94 Delayed Quote.-6.01%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 1.79% 209.4297 Delayed Quote.19.84%
WTI 2.57% 98.614 Delayed Quote.25.71%
HOT NEWS