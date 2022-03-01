Shell appoints Sinead Gorman as new finance chief

Uhl, a U.S. citizen and "a key architect" of Shell's recent strategic changes, is leaving the group due to family reasons and because a long-term relocation to the United Kingdom is not possible, Shell said.

Shell ditched "Royal Dutch" from its name in January after moving its headquarters to Britain from the Netherlands.

Gorman, a British national who is currently the executive vice-president, finance, in Shell's global upstream business, will assume the role on April 1 and will be based in London, after Uhl steps down at the end of this month.

The changes at top management also comes a day after Shell said it will exit all its Russian operations, including a major liquefied natural gas plant, following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)