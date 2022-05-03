Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Shell aware of responsibility for German Schwedt refinery-German minister

05/03/2022 | 05:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Filled oil drums are seen at Royal Dutch Shell Plc's lubricants blending plant in the town of Torzhok

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Shell, a minority shareholder in the German PCK Schwedt refinery operated and majority-owned by Russia's Rosneft, will take on more responsibility for the site in case of supply disruptions, a local German minister said.

"An embargo or supply stop of Russian oil would pose major challenges to the PCK Schwedt refinery," Joerg Steinbach, Economy Minister of the German state of Brandenburg, where the site is located, told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

"I therefore welcome the fact that Shell has declared that it is aware of its responsibility for the Schwedt site with its employees and the supply of the region in particular."

Russia's Rosneft holds 54.17% in the refinery, while Shell still owns 37.5% after Germany put under review a planned purchase of that stake by Rosneft. Italy's ENI holds 8.33%.

Germany is preparing for a change of control at the refinery in Schwedt, which accounts for all of Germany's remaining Russian oil imports, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said last week.

Germany has set out plans to become independent of Russian oil, which would make a European Union oil embargo manageable for Europe's biggest economy.

"We have taken note of the statements of the Brandenburg Minister of Economics that Shell will support PCK in Schwedt even at the cost of economic losses in order to maintain supplies to the region," a spokesperson for Shell in Germany said in an e-mailed statement.

"It is a fact that intensive talks are currently being held between business representatives, the federal government and the state," it said, without providing further details.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:18aFactbox-A global look at abortion and some of the world's toughest laws
RE
05:18aRussia unleashes rockets in Mariupol, EU readies oil sanctions
RE
05:17aU.S. relieved as China appears to heed warnings on Russia
RE
05:16aHong Kong's Q1 GDP contracts 4% y/y, worse than forecasts
RE
05:15aSouth Africa factory activity expands at slower pace in April due to floods - Absa PMI
RE
05:15a10-Year Gilt Yield Breaches 2% Mark
DJ
05:14aBP expects to pay up to 1 billion pounds in UK taxes in 2022
RE
05:14aUkraine's foreign reserves resilient amid war shock - central bank head
RE
05:14aBW ENERGY : 2022 Annual General Meeting – Notice
PU
05:13aSouth African coal miners turn to trucks as rail service deteriorates
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba stock falls, then recovers, after state media report
2France's BNP Paribas beats earnings forecasts on bumper trading revenue
3Google makes $100,000 worth of tech training free to every U.S. busines..
4BP boosts buybacks on soaring energy prices after costly Russia exit
5HSBC shares rise as markets warm up to break-up proposal by top shareho..

HOT NEWS