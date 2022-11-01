Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Shell buys Asia-based waste oil recycler to boost biofuels output

11/01/2022 | 07:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Shell logo is seen at a Shell petrol station in London, Britain

(Fixes typo in executive's name)

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Shell Eastern Petroleum, a unit of oil giant Shell, said on Tuesday it has acquired Asia-based waste oil recycling firm EcoOils to expand its biofuels production.

The company will completely take over EcoOils' subsidiaries in Malaysia and a 90% stake in its Indonesian subsidiaries through the deal, Shell Eastern said in a statement, but did not disclose the value of the investment.

"This acquisition provides secure access to a recognised, advanced feedstock, which can be used at Shell's biofuels facilities to meet that aim," said Sinead Lynch, senior vice-president for low carbon fuels at Shell.

EcoOils has a production capacity of 65,000 tonnes per year of spent bleaching earth oil, a type of recycled oil that can be used as feedstock for biofuel production.

Bleaching earth is a clay material used to absorb impurities during the palm oil refining process.

(Reporting by Trixie Yap; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
07:35aWeaker dollar pushes copper prices higher
RE
07:33aVolkswagen sells WeShare to Berlin-based carsharing service
RE
07:30aGold miner Newmont's third-quarter profit misses estimates
RE
07:29aExclusive-Brazil coffee defaults spike for second year in a row
RE
07:26aRussia starts supplying oil products to Iran under swap agreement - Novak
RE
07:26aBrazil farmers default on coffee deliveries for a second year -…
RE
07:23aUAE and U.S. to spur $100 bln in clean energy projects - WAM
RE
07:22aVedanta expects revenue to jump to $50 billion in two years' time - chairman
RE
07:21aShell buys Asia-based waste oil recycler to boost biofuels output
RE
07:20aChina approves import of wheat flour from Belarus from November
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Foxconn raises daily bonuses for some staff at Zhengzhou plant in China
2Gold Demand Rose in 3Q on Increased Central Bank Purchases and Jewelry ..
3BP 3Q Profit Beat Views; Declares $2.5 Billion Buyback -- Update
4Toyota reports quarterly profit decline amid chips crunch
5Analyst recommendations: American Tower, Boston Properties, Exxon Mobil..

HOT NEWS