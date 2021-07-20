Log in
Shell confirms plan to appeal landmark Dutch climate ruling

07/20/2021 | 06:19am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Shell launches REFHYNE hydrogen electrolysis plant in Wesseling

LONDON (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell on Tuesday confirmed it will appeal a Dutch court ruling ordering the energy company to accelerate its carbon emission reduction target.

Shell had previously said it will appeal the May 26 ruling ordering it to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 45% by 2030 from 2019 levels, significantly faster than its current plans.

The Anglo-Dutch company also said it will seek to ramp up its energy transition strategy in the wake of the ruling.

"We agree urgent action is needed and we will accelerate our transition to net zero," said Shell Chief Executive Ben van Beurden said in a statement on Tuesday.

"But we will appeal because a court judgment, against a single company, is not effective. What is needed are clear, ambitious policies that will drive fundamental change across the whole energy system."

(Reporting by Ron Bousso in London and Muvija M in Bengaluru; editing by Louise Heavens)


