Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Shell declares force majeure in Gulf of Mexico

09/09/2021 | 02:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shell declared force majeure on 'numerous' crude delivery contracts due to damage to its Gulf of Mexico offshore operations arising from Hurricane Ida.

Damage discovered shortly after the storm to Shell's West Delta-143 shallow water platform, which serves as a hub for numerous offshore production pipelines, is still being assessed, the company said. But declaring the force majeure today is a sign that the platform is unlikely to be repaired any time soon, and may require extensive work.

'Crews are working to complete a comprehensive assessment of the damage and, to the degree possible, assess how long production from our Mars corridor assets will be impacted,' Shell said today.

About 233,000 b/d of Mars crude from three Shell platforms - Mars, Olympus and Ursa - moved through the WD-143 platform each month this year through July. That crude flow would then meet up with other pipelines to deliver up to 376,000 b/d of crude to the Louisiana Offshore Oil Port (LOOP) facilities in Clovelly, Louisiana, during the same time period. Production from those three platforms currently has no other way to reach market.

Shell - a major Gulf of Mexico producer - estimates that 80pc of its offshore production remains off line.

About 76pc of US offshore crude production from the Gulf, or 1.392mn b/d, remains offline as of 12:30pm ET today, 11 days since the storm came ashore, according to the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE). That is only marginally down from 77pc, or 1.399mn b/d, yesterday.

By Stephen Cunningham

Disclaimer

Argus Media Limited published this content on 09 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2021 18:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:53pBIOHITECH GLOBAL : to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Virtual Conference
PR
02:53p$10K HAVEN Grant Helps Arkansas Army Veteran with Home Repairs
BU
02:52pFmc corp share volume jumps; last up 1%
RE
02:52pCISA Q&A : The Road to Continuous Monitoring and Zero Trust Access Control
PU
02:52pCROWN : Aluminum Can Lightweighting
PU
02:52pPLANTRONICS : Advance Meeting Equality with Meeting Room A.I.
PU
02:52pSILICON VALLEY ENTREPRENEUR, INVESTOR, PHILANTHROPIST AND INVENTOR, JON FISHER, TO RELEASE NEW BOOK, I TOOK THE ONLY PATH TO SEE YOU : A Guide to Finding Professional Success Without Sacrificing Personal Happiness, on September 22nd
PU
02:52pNVIDIA : GPU-Accelerated Deep Learning Can Spot Signs of Early Alzheimer's With 99% Accuracy
PU
02:50pJPMorgan Chase to buy Zagat owner, The Infatuation
RE
02:48pSPEEDWAY MOTORSPORTS : Partners with GigLabs to Launch RaceDayNFT.com, the First Fan-Focused Motorsports NFT Marketplace
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Chinese regulatory squeeze weighs on gaming shares worldwide
2European stocks pare losses after ECB slows stimulus, as expected
3'Failure is not a crime,' defense says in trial of Theranos founder Hol..
4Analysis-Investors betting on 'stable' choice of Powell renomination at..
5LATAM Airlines S A : Group reports preliminary monthly statistics for A..

HOT NEWS