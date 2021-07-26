Shell gives go-ahead to major Gulf of Mexico oilfield development

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell
announced plans on Monday to develop a new oilfield in the Gulf
of Mexico, its first major project to get the go-ahead since a
Dutch court ordered the energy company to accelerate its
emissions reduction targets.
The Whale development, operated by Shell which owns 60% of
the project, alongside with Chevron with 40%, is
expected to reach peak production of around 100,000 barrels of
oil equivalent per day (boed), Shell said in a statement.
Whale, which was discovered in 2017, holds a recoverable
resource if 490 million barrels of oil equivalent and is
scheduled to begin production in 2024.
(Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Edmund Blair)