The Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company did not say how long maintenance on the Bonga floating unit would last.

Bonga is typically one of the larger export streams from Nigeria.

Bonga crude oil stream was due to load 31,000 bpd in October, down from 95,000 the previous month, according to a preliminary export programme seen by traders.

