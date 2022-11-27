Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
 

Shell's Nigeria unit begins limited crude exports from Bonny terminal

11/27/2022 | 03:38am EST
FILE PHOTO: The Royal Dutch Shell logo is seen at a Shell petrol station in London

LAGOS (Reuters) - Shell's Nigeria subsidiary SPDC has begun exporting limited amounts of oil from the Bonny terminal as it works to reinstate full pipeline production, a spokesperson said on Saturday.

Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC) declared force majeure on Bonny Light crude oil exports in early March, citing a slump in flows to the export terminal due to crude theft and pipeline vandalism.

"While the Force Majeure remains in place, a limited export programme is in place from Bonny Terminal further to ongoing efforts to reinstate pipeline-based production," an SPDC spokesperson said in emailed response to Reuters.

"We are monitoring the situation and will announce changes as appropriate."

A shipping agent said loadings resumed on Nov. 21.

SPDC said last month it was investigating reports that an illegal oil tap ran for nine years on a pipeline it operates.

(Reporting by Julia Payne, writing by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -1.44% 83.79 Delayed Quote.9.14%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -2.32% 418.0641 Real-time Quote.1.42%
WTI -1.80% 76.529 Delayed Quote.3.43%
HOT NEWS