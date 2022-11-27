Shell's Nigeria unit begins limited crude exports from Bonny terminal

Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC) declared force majeure on Bonny Light crude oil exports in early March, citing a slump in flows to the export terminal due to crude theft and pipeline vandalism.

"While the Force Majeure remains in place, a limited export programme is in place from Bonny Terminal further to ongoing efforts to reinstate pipeline-based production," an SPDC spokesperson said in emailed response to Reuters.

"We are monitoring the situation and will announce changes as appropriate."

A shipping agent said loadings resumed on Nov. 21.

SPDC said last month it was investigating reports that an illegal oil tap ran for nine years on a pipeline it operates.

(Reporting by Julia Payne, writing by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)