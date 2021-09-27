Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Shell's UK power retailer to grow by 25% after rival's default

09/27/2021 | 07:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Shell logo is seen reflected in a car's side mirror at a petrol station in west London

LONDON (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell's British power retail business will grow by over a quarter after it took on 255,000 customers from a rival supplier that defaulted following the recent surge in natural gas prices.

Shell Energy will take on the customers from Green Supplier Limited, the British regulator OFGEM and Shell Energy said in separate statements.

A number of British suppliers https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/gas-price-spike-push-more-uk-suppliers-out-business-officials-say-2021-09-22 have gone out of business in recent weeks after a sharp rise in natural gas and electricity prices as economies reopened from COVID-19 lockdowns.

Shell Energy, which currently has around 900,000 customers across Britain, said Green's customers will move to Shell Energy with their credit balances protected and supply uninterrupted.

The company is "well-capitalised supplier with long term ambitions to help British households get to net-zero emissions," Shell Energy Retail CEO Ed Kamm said in a statement.

Shell aims to grow it power customer base across the world as part of its strategy to shift away from oil and gas and slash greenhouse gas emissions in the coming decades.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso, editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.28% 79.18 Delayed Quote.49.38%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 2.76% 18.496 Real-time Quote.23.11%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 4.02% 253.3009 Delayed Quote.101.46%
WTI 0.09% 74.979 Delayed Quote.52.07%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:24aROLLS ROYCE : agrees sale of Spanish unit ITP for $2 bln
RE
07:24aCHINA EVERGRANDE : says stadium construction proceeding as planned
RE
07:20aWhat is behind China's power crunch?
RE
07:15aTSX futures gain as oil prices surge
RE
07:15aPanic buying leaves up to 90% of fuel pumps dry in major British cities
RE
07:12aShell's UK power retailer to grow by 25% after rival's default
RE
07:10aBiohaven's drug candidate for neurological disorder fails study
RE
07:09aRolls-royce holdings says it has clinched 1.7bn euros sale of its itp aero division to consortium comprising bain capital
RE
07:07aBrent oil nears $80 a barrel amid supply constraints
RE
07:05aNordicTrack-owner iFIT targets valuation of nearly $7 billion in U.S. IPO
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China power crunch spreads, shutting factories and dimming growth outlo..
2As OPEC reopens the taps, African giants losing race to pump more
3Cryptocurrency exchanges scramble to drop Chinese users after Beijing's..
4Electric supercars need to lose weight, power up and cool down
5TotalEnergies : and Safran Create a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate..

HOT NEWS