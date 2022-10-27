Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Shell to avoid UK windfall tax this quarter due to investments, CFO says

10/27/2022 | 05:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Shell logo is seen at a Shell petrol station in London, Britain

LONDON (Reuters) - Shell does not expect to pay UK windfall taxes in the current quarter as it is investing in new North Sea oil and gas projects such as Jackdaw, triggering a mechanism largely offsetting the tax, its chief financial officer said.

The levy, which was introduced in May, meant Shell paid around $360 million through the third quarter. Sinead Gorman added on Thursday she expected the tax to kick in again early next year.

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla and Ron Bousso; Editing by Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.46% 93.6 Delayed Quote.17.37%
WTI -0.46% 87.728 Delayed Quote.12.60%
Latest news "Economy"
05:20aShell to avoid UK windfall tax this quarter due to investments, CFO says
RE
05:16aDanske Bank books $1.9 billion provision in Estonia case
RE
05:15aRussia's parliament passes law banning 'LGBT propaganda' between adults
RE
05:12aSweden's Vattenfall braces for cash outflow from margin calls
RE
05:06aU.S. chip industry body urges R&D infrastructure upgrade with Chips Act funds
RE
05:06aGreece urges cuts in peak-hour use of energy-intensive appliances
RE
05:04aSTMicroelectronics Sees EUR/USD at 1.03 Through December -- Currency Comment
DJ
05:03aCampari Q3 sales up 18.6% thanks to robust brand momentum, price hikes
RE
05:02aBiden to warn Republicans will boost inflation in Syracuse
RE
05:01aEDF, set for full-state control, warns again of big losses
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Investors punish Zuckerberg as costly metaverse pitch falls flat
2Evolution: Interim report January-September 2022
3Twitter shares to be suspended on NYSE as Musk nears takeover
4Volvo Car 3Q Earnings Weighed On by Higher Costs but Demand Remains Rob..
5TotalEnergies Announces the Third 2022 Interim Dividend of 0.69/Share,..

HOT NEWS