Shell to begin shutting down its Convent, Louisiana, refinery in November - company

The company failed to secure a buyer for the refinery, which it announced it was marketing in July, the Shell said.

"After looking at all aspects of our business, including financial performance, we made the difficult decision to shut down the site," Shell spokesman Curtis Smith said in a statement.

"The decision is part of the company's global strategy to invest in a core set of uniquely integrated manufacturing sites that are also strategically positioned for the transition to a low-carbon future," Smith continued.

By Laura Sanicola