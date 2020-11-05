Log in
Shell to begin shutting down its Convent, Louisiana, refinery in November - company

11/05/2020 | 01:18pm EST
Filled oil drums are seen at Royal Dutch Shell Plc's lubricants blending plant in the town of Torzhok

(Reuters) - Shell said on Thursday it will begin shutting down its 211,146-barrel-per- day refinery in Convent, Louisiana in November, the largest refinery to close as the coronavirus pandemic weighs on demand for fuels.

The company failed to secure a buyer for the refinery, which it announced it was marketing in July, the Shell said.

"After looking at all aspects of our business, including financial performance, we made the difficult decision to shut down the site," Shell spokesman Curtis Smith said in a statement.

"The decision is part of the company's global strategy to invest in a core set of uniquely integrated manufacturing sites that are also strategically positioned for the transition to a low-carbon future," Smith continued.

(Reporting by Laura Sanicola)

By Laura Sanicola


