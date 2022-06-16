Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Shell to build ships to carry more CO2 over longer distances for CCS hubs

06/16/2022 | 02:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A logo is seen under a canopy of trees at a Shell petrol station in central London

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Shell is building larger vessels that can carry more carbon dioxide over longer distances as part of the company's plans to expand its carbon capture storage (CCS) business globally, the oil major said.

The ability to ship large volumes of CO2 from industrial sites to offshore CCS hubs is critical in improving the economies of scale for these projects. CCS is aimed at decarbonising heavy industries such as refining, cement and steel.

As part of the Northern Lights project in Norway, Shell's joint venture with Equinor and TotalEnergies, the companies will build two ships capable of carrying 7,500 cubic metres of CO2.

Shell is leading the design and construction of the vessels, which will be powered by liquefied natural gas, the company said. Steel-cutting will take place in the third quarter, while the ships will be ready for delivery in 2024.

The company said it is also making larger vessels that can travel over longer distances, as well as finalising the design for a 12,000-cubic metres ship.

Designs for vessels with capacities of 36,000, 40,000 and 70,000 cubic metres are in progress, according to the company.

Shell operates the Quest CCS facility near Edmonton, Alberta, and is a partner in the Gorgon CCS in Australia. It is also working on several similar projects across Canada, Europe and the Asia Pacific.

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

By Florence Tan


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:24aBoeing working to stabilize 737 MAX factory - executive
RE
02:22aUK says main bridges over Ukraine's Siverskyy Donets river likely destroyed
RE
02:21aBritain's FCA urges lenders to do more to aid borrowers in cost of living crises
RE
02:19aShell to build ships to carry more CO2 over longer distances for CCS hubs
RE
02:18aNorway wealth fund puts Malaysia's Supermax Corp under observation
RE
02:15aFrance's Macron, Germany's Scholz and Italy's Draghi on their way to Ukraine
RE
02:14aBeset by uncertainties, Spanish borrowers lock in home loan rates
RE
02:12aS.Korea fin min downplays fund outflow risk on rate difference
RE
02:12aTwo U.S. citizens missing, feared captured, in eastern Ukraine -families
RE
02:08aAnalysis-Market meltdown lays bare Europe's divisions
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Unilever switches some ingredients to adapt to commodities shortages
2Outokumpu updates its dividend policy
3Analysis-Investors worry that U.S. profit forecasts are too high
4IWS has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Bourbon to addres..
5European car sales keep tumbling in May -ACEA

HOT NEWS