Shell to exit Russia operations after Ukraine invasion

The decision comes a day after rival BP abandoned its stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft in a move that could cost over $25 billion.

Shell will quit the flagship Sakhalin 2 LNG plant in which it holds a 27.5% stake, and which is 50% owned and operated by Russian gas giant Gazprom.

The company also plans to end its involvement in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia to Germany, which it helped finance as a part of a consortium of companies.

Shell said the decision to quit the joint ventures in Russia will lead to impairments. Shell had around $3 billion in non-current assets in these ventures in Russia at the end of 2021, it said.

"We are shocked by the loss of life in Ukraine, which we deplore, resulting from a senseless act of military aggression which threatens European security," Shell Chief Executive Ben van Beurden said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso and Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni and Jan Harvey)