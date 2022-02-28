Log in
News: Latest News
Shell to exit Russia operations after Ukraine invasion

02/28/2022 | 01:09pm EST
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The Royal Dutch Shell logo is seen at a Shell petrol station in London

(Reuters) - Shell said on Monday it will exit all its Russian operations, including a joint venture at a major liquefied natural gas plant, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The decision comes a day after rival BP abandoned its stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft in a move that could cost over $25 billion.

Shell will quit the flagship Sakhalin 2 LNG plant in which it holds a 27.5% stake, and which is 50% owned and operated by Russian gas giant Gazprom.

The company also plans to end its involvement in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia to Germany, which it helped finance as a part of a consortium of companies.

Shell said the decision to quit the joint ventures in Russia will lead to impairments. Shell had around $3 billion in non-current assets in these ventures in Russia at the end of 2021, it said.

"We are shocked by the loss of life in Ukraine, which we deplore, resulting from a senseless act of military aggression which threatens European security," Shell Chief Executive Ben van Beurden said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso and Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni and Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -4.13% 98.7 Delayed Quote.32.21%
PJSC GAZPROM NEFT 14.41% 400.45 Delayed Quote.-26.50%
PLC S.P.A. -0.76% 1.955 Delayed Quote.-5.29%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -0.76% 207.9315 Delayed Quote.19.84%
SHELL PLC -1.22% 23.565 Real-time Quote.23.54%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 24.00% 104.038 Delayed Quote.11.49%
WTI -0.37% 96.352 Delayed Quote.25.71%
