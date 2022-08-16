Log in
Shell to shut Gulf of Mexico crude pipes for 2 weeks in September

08/16/2022 | 05:24pm EDT
A view shows a board with the logo of Shell at the company's fuel station in Saint Petersburg

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Shell on Tuesday said it plans to shut for two weeks in September a key crude oil pipeline in Gulf of Mexico that supplies oil to Louisiana refineries.

The Odyssey and Delta crude pipelines in September will be shut for planned maintenance early-to-mid September, Shell said in a statement. 

The pipelines transport Heavy Louisiana Sweet crude from offshore oilfields and switching to other pipelines is not an option, Shell added.

The Odyssey pipeline in the eastern Gulf of Mexico has 220,000 barrels per day capacity and is connected to the Delta pipeline with deliveries into terminals in Louisiana and to Shell's Norco refinery, according to the company's website.

(Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar in Houston; Editing by Gary McWilliams)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.05% 92.61 Delayed Quote.25.24%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -3.03% 472.213 Real-time Quote.18.14%
WTI -1.41% 86.881 Delayed Quote.21.55%
