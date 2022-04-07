Shell writes down up to $5 billion after Russia exit

The post-tax impairments of between $4 billion and $5 billion in the first quarter will not impact the company's earnings, Shell said in an update ahead of its earnings announcement on May 5. It had previously said the Russia write-downs would reach around $3.4 billion

Shell, the world's largest liquefied natural gas trader, said earnings from LNG trading were expected to be higher in the quarter from the previous three months. Earnings from oil trading are set to be "significantly higher" in the quarter.

