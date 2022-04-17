Shelling kills 18, injures scores in Kharkiv in past four days - Zelenskiy

April 18 (Reuters) - Eighteen people have been killed and
more than 100 wounded in shelling in the past four days in the
northeast Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, Ukraine's President
Volodymyr Zelenskiy said late on Sunday.
On Sunday, five people were killed and 20 were injured when
a missile and artillery fire hit the city center and the
Saltivka suburb, regional governor Oleh Synyehubov said earlier.
Reuters could not independently verify the number of people
killed.
Zelenskiy said in his nightly address that Russia's shelling
on Kharkiv has been constant.
"This is nothing but deliberate terror: mortars, artillery
against ordinary residential quarters, against ordinary
civilians," Zelenskiy said.
Synyehubov said Ukraine's armed forces had successfully
engaged in counter-attacks in the Kharkiv region, recapturing
two villages fully and another partially.
