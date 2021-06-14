Shelter Cannabis Appoints Michael Nederhoff as CEO

VICTORIA, British Columbia, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shelter Cannabis, a leader in the Canadian cannabis industry focused on top quality products for the Canadian Medical and Adult-Use markets, has appointed Michael Nederhoff as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. With significant, diverse experience in consumer-packaged goods, highly regulated industries, retail, and manufacturing, Michael is well-positioned to execute the next phase of Shelter’s business transformation and excellence. Mark Hauk, Founder, and former CEO has stepped down and will remain as a strategic advisor to the company.



“Michael is a highly experienced executive with an exceptional track record of performance in a number of consumer-facing industries and regulated industries. Michael brings strong commercial expertise, as well as a passion for Shelter’s future growth and success.” said Mark Hauk. “The Shelter Executive and I firmly believe that under Michael’s leadership, Shelter’s strategic direction going forward will be characterized by leading market performance, sustainable growth, and profitability."

"I am excited to step into the role of CEO at this critical point in Shelter’s business, they have built a sustainable business based on quality products and a strong innovation pipeline. I will work closely with the leadership team to continue bringing high quality and innovative products to market,” said Michael.

About Michael Nederhoff

Mr. Nederhoff has over 25 years of management experience, with exposure on both the retail and manufacturing sides. He started his career in the retail space at Loblaws Companies Ltd as a category manager. Most recently Michael was the president of JUUL Labs Canada, overseeing all functions of the business. In 2004 he helped launch Red Bull energy drink in the Canadian market, leading commercial operations for the business. He was General Manager at CytoSport, a sports nutrition company and maker of Muscle MLK. Michael currently sits on two boards - Psyched-Wellness and PharmAla Biotech.

About Shelter

Shelter is a Canadian leader in processing, packaging and branding of innovative quality cannabis products. Shelter Brands is a consumer-focused brand and packaging development company offering quality cannabis pre-rolls and vape pens under brand names Shelter Craft, Wildlife, and Journey. For more information, please visit our website at www.findshelter.ca