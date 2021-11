Speaking at the Port of Baltimore, Biden said billions of dollars included in a $1 trillion infrastructure bill would help unclog the nation's ports, ease shortages and combat inflation.

Biden explained how shut factories and disrupted transportation lines due to the pandemic caused supply chain issues, causing a shortage of goods, which has driven up prices.

Biden spoke Tuesday with the CEOs of Walmart, UPS, FedEx and Target to discuss speeding up deliveries and lowering prices for consumers.