Sheppard Mullin Adds Corporate Healthcare Partner John Glassgow in Chicago

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP is pleased to announce that John A. Glassgow has joined the firm’s Corporate practice group and Healthcare industry team as a partner in the Chicago office. Glassgow joins from Winston & Strawn.

“Growing our corporate practice in Chicago – and firmwide – has been an ongoing strategic focus for us,” said Sheppard Mullin vice chairman Jon Newby. “John also has significant experience in healthcare, which dovetails perfectly with our strong national healthcare team. His overall skillset across the spectrum of corporate work, including private equity, further strengthens our capabilities.”

Ariel Yehezkel, Sheppard Mullin’s Corporate practice group leader, added, “We’re thrilled to have John join our team of talented lawyers who specialize in private equity and healthcare transactions. We have been successfully growing our private equity practice, and we continue to focus on growth by providing top quality client service combined with deep industry expertise and knowledge in several key industries, including healthcare. Adding an established private equity lawyer as John who is also experienced in healthcare transactions, fits our strategy and further boosts our team in Chicago and beyond.”

"We’re very pleased to welcome John to the Chicago office. We are eager to continue to build-out our corporate, private equity and healthcare capabilities in Chicago, and John is an ideal fit for the office," commented Lawrence C. Eppley, managing partner of Sheppard Mullin’s Chicago office.

Glassgow concentrates his practice on mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, and financing transactions representing private equity funds, independent sponsors, and their portfolio companies with a particular focus on healthcare providers. He also has extensive experience representing borrowers and lenders in secured and unsecured financings ranging from several million to several billion dollars including acquisition financings, mezzanine loans, term loans, revolving loans, working capital and letter-of-credit facilities.

An active member in the community, Glassgow serves on the Chairman’s Advisory Council of Big Shoulders Fund. He has also served as School Board Co-Chairman of St. Ann’s Catholic Elementary School in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood for the past 10 years. He earned his B.A., magna cum laude, from the University of Notre Dame, his M.P.A. from Princeton University, Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs, and his J.D. from Northwestern University School of Law.

About Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP

Sheppard Mullin is a full-service Global 100 firm with more than 980 attorneys in 15 offices located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Since 1927, industry-leading companies have turned to Sheppard Mullin to handle corporate and technology matters, high-stakes litigation and complex financial transactions. In the U.S., the firm's clients include almost half of the Fortune 100. For more information, please visit www.sheppardmullin.com.

