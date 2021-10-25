Sheppard Mullin Adds Tax Partners In Orange County And New York

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP is pleased to announce that Josh McLane and Niya Tang have joined as partners in the firm’s Tax, Employee Benefits, Trusts & Estates practice group. McLane is based in the firm’s Orange County office and was most recently a partner at Kirkland & Ellis. Tang joins the firm’s New York office and was most recently a shareholder at Greenberg Traurig. Sheppard Mullin has added 20 lateral partners this year.

“Our transactional tax partners have been extremely busy due, in large part, to the sustained surge in the deals being handled by our corporate group,” said Jon Newby, vice chairman of Sheppard Mullin. “Josh and Niya’s particular skills addressing the complex tax issues private equity firms face are fantastic additions to our team’s existing expertise and will be of great benefit to our many private equity clients.”

Amy Tranckino, co-leader of the firm's Tax, Employee Benefits, Trusts & Estates practice group, added, “We’re thrilled to welcome Josh and Niya. Our clients need – and want – sophisticated tax advice, and their backgrounds allow them to provide ‘spot-on’ counseling supported by real world experience.”

McLane focuses on the tax aspects of complex business transactions and reorganizations, including mergers and acquisitions, private equity investments, divestitures, joint ventures, financings, restructurings, and bankruptcies. In addition to his law firm experience, McLane served as general counsel and corporate secretary of CareTrust REIT and was a senior associate at Deloitte. He received his B.S. in Accounting from Brigham Young University, Marriott School of Business, and his J.D., cum laude, from Brigham Young University, J. Reuben Clark Law School.

Tang has significant experience on a wide range of transactional tax matters, including private equity funds, hedge funds, mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, partnerships and joint ventures, corporate restructurings and financing transactions. She represents both sponsors and investors on a wide range of domestic and international tax matters relating to both inbound and outbound investments. She earned her B.S. from Fudan University; her J.D. from the University of California, Hastings College of the Law; and her LL.M. in Taxation from New York University School of Law.

About Sheppard Mullin’s Tax, Employee Benefits, Trusts & Estates Practice Group

Sheppard Mullin's tax attorneys provide sophisticated advice in all areas of corporate, partnership, real estate, renewable energy, tax credit transactions, and international taxation; employee benefits; executive compensation; private equity and hedge fund formation and operation; debt and equity financing and derivative and hybrid securities; tax-exempt organizations; and estate planning and wealth transfer. Based on their understanding of evolving and complex tax law, our attorneys are often able to design sophisticated transactions that are advantageous for our clients. Our tax attorneys are known for their ability to collaborate and they regularly work with members of the Corporate, International Business, Entertainment and Media, Finance, Real Estate, Labor and Employment, Bankruptcy, and Intellectual Property practices to advise our clients in structuring transactions that comply with federal, state and foreign tax laws.

About Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP

Sheppard Mullin is a full-service AmLaw 50 firm with more than 1,000 attorneys in 15 offices located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Since 1927, industry-leading companies have turned to Sheppard Mullin to handle corporate and technology matters, high-stakes litigation and complex financial transactions. In the U.S., the firm's clients include almost half of the Fortune 100. For more information, please visit www.sheppardmullin.com.

