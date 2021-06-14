Sheppard Mullin Continues Expansion of Healthcare Team

San Francisco-based Nioura Ghazni is Latest Addition

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP is pleased to announce that Nioura F. Ghazni has joined the firm as a partner in San Francisco. She will be a member of the Corporate practice group and the Healthcare industry team. She was most recently an attorney in the healthcare practice at a national firm. Ghazni’s addition follows on those of healthcare partners John Carroll and Xavier Baker, who joined in Washington, D.C. in January and April, respectively; and John Glassgow, who joined in Chicago in May.

Nioura Ghazni, Sheppard Mullin (Photo: Business Wire)

“Growing our Healthcare team continues to be a strategic focus of the firm,” said Sheppard Mullin chairman Guy Halgren. “Healthcare is a dynamic industry and our clients are busy across the board. Adding talented attorneys in key offices around the firm, like Nioura Ghazni, Xavier Baker, John Carroll and John Glassgow, help us to continue providing industry-leading client service.”

Eric Klein, Sheppard Mullin’s Healthcare industry team leader, added, “Nioura’s significant experience with hospital systems and her broad healthcare industry knowledge are ideal fits for us. We have a number of large healthcare transactions and projects in the works and Nioura will be a great partner on those teams.”

Ghazni represents a diverse group of for-profit and nonprofit entities, investors, private equity, venture capital, and growth funds on strategic transactions. She has extensive experience in the areas of corporate and securities law, venture capital financings, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic affiliations. A significant portion of Ghazni’s practice focuses on healthcare and digital health. Ghazni serves as outside counsel to one of the largest non-profit health plans in the United States, where she advises on strategic healthcare transactions and commercial, license and services agreements. With more than a decade of transactional experience, Ghazni brings a depth of diverse transactional knowledge to her counsel role. Prior to private practice, Ghazni was in-house counsel at an emerging digital health startup in Silicon Valley, where she provided corporate legal services and led the business development group. She received her B.A. from the University of Waterloo and her joint J.D./M.B.A from Golden Gate University School of Law.

