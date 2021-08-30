Sheppard Mullin Continues Expansion of Healthcare Team With Partner Leonard Lipsky in New York

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP is pleased to announce that Leonard Lipsky has joined the firm’s Corporate practice group and Healthcare industry team as a partner in the New York office. Lipsky is the sixth healthcare partner to join this year. He joins from Epstein Becker & Green, P.C.

“Expanding the depth and geographical diversity of our healthcare industry team is a key strategic focus for us, and Leonard’s impressive track record in this highly regulated sector will be a tremendous asset to our clients and the firm,” said Sheppard Mullin vice chairman Jon Newby. “We’re thrilled he’s joined us.”

Eric Klein, Sheppard Mullin’s Healthcare industry team leader, added, “Leonard’s comprehensive health law knowledge and expertise with complex corporate practice of medicine issues and provider network organizations (such as IPAs and ACOs), combined with his extensive transactional experience, is an exciting addition and complement to our world-class healthcare team. Leonard is a strategic advisor to his clients and brings to Sheppard Mullin precisely the kind of high level client service and insight that our clients expect.”

Lipsky counsels healthcare providers and investors on a wide array of transactional and regulatory matters, including the planning, structuring and negotiation of transactions (mergers, acquisitions and joint ventures) and strategic partnerships, as well as compliance with state and federal healthcare laws. Among his clients are independent practice associations (IPAs), accountable care organizations (ACOs), care coordination and population health management companies, health systems, hospitals, long-term care providers and agencies — and the venture capital and private equity leaders investing in healthcare businesses. Lipsky also advises clients on innovative value-based and risk contracting arrangements and strategies. He is fluent in Russian, and earned his B.A., cum laude, from New York University and his J.D. from St. John's University School of Law. Lipsky is consistently recognized as a leading healthcare attorney by The Legal 500 US and New York Metro Rising Stars.

Lipsky is the latest partner to join Sheppard Mullin’s full-service office in New York. Since January 2020, the firm has added nearly 40 attorneys in New York, including tax partner Soyun Park, land use partner Jodi Stein and land use planner Jennifer Dickson, construction litigation partner Ira Schulman, finance and bankruptcy partner Paul Harner, and government and internal investigations and white collar criminal defense partner Michael Gilbert.

About Sheppard Mullin’s Healthcare Industry Team

The Healthcare attorneys of Sheppard Mullin provide experienced legal counsel to healthcare providers, payors, healthcare information technology companies, private equity investors and almost every form of healthcare related organization. This experience gives us a unique perspective and understanding of the mindset that each side brings to the table. It also enables us to develop effective solutions to fit our clients' needs and objectives—making the pieces of the puzzle fit together within a complex framework that includes fraud and abuse, antitrust, Medicare/Medicaid/commercial reimbursement and risk contracting, HIPAA, corporate M&A and restructuring and insolvency issues, to name only a few.

