Sheppard Mullin Expands Washington, D.C. Office With Antitrust Partner John D. Carroll

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP is pleased to announce that John D. Carroll has joined the firm’s Antitrust and Competition and Healthcare practice groups as a partner in the Washington, D.C. office. Carroll was most recently at King & Spalding and is the 16th partner to join the firm in the past year.

"John is highly respected in the healthcare antitrust arena, having worked on major transactions, complex investigations and compliance matters for a host of industry leaders,” said Eric Klein, leader of the firm’s Healthcare practice. “His work with leading and well-known hospital systems is a terrific match for our group, and his addition marks another important milestone in the growth and expansion of our nationwide healthcare practice. His background at the FTC coupled with his experience helping healthcare and private equity clients navigate the ever-changing regulatory landscape facing the healthcare industry make him an invaluable resource. With Sheppard Mullin’s highly active provider and payor mergers and acquisitions practice, we are seeing more and more antitrust activity and considerations, especially in our vertical integration transactions, and John adds significantly to our ability to undertake and successfully complete large-scale and middle market transactions.”

"We’ve added some incredibly smart and experienced antitrust attorneys in Washington, D.C. over the past few years, including healthcare antitrust partner Bevin Newman and Tom Dillickrath, formerly Deputy Chief Trial Counsel at the Federal Trade Commission’s Bureau of Competition,” said MaryJeanette Dee, Sheppard Mullin managing partner. "John’s experience working on high-stakes antitrust matters for large healthcare organizations makes him a great fit for our firm. We’re thrilled he’s joined us."

Commenting on Carroll’s addition, partner Michael P. A. Cohen said, “We’re excited to have John join our growing Washington, D.C. Antitrust and Competition practice. John represents public and private companies and private equity firms across the full spectrum of antitrust matters, navigating complex merger reviews and government investigations. With John’s addition, the firm’s Washington, D.C. office now has seven full-time partners and counsel dedicated to antitrust and competition law, rooted in the nation’s Capitol, the seat of American antitrust practice, complementing the firm’s already strong international mark in Brussels, and longstanding dynamic antitrust litigation practice out of California.”

Carroll’s practice focuses on civil and criminal antitrust matters, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic counseling and compliance, and global cartel investigations, where he represents clients before the Department of Justice Antitrust Division, Federal Trade Commission, and international and state antitrust enforcement authorities, with a particular focus on the healthcare industry. Prior to private practice, he was in the Mergers I Division of the Federal Trade Commission’s Bureau of Competition for several years. While with the FTC, he investigated, challenged and negotiated settlements in a number of potentially anti-competitive business combinations in the technology, consumer products, defense, healthcare and pharmaceutical industries and received an Award for Meritorious Service for work on merger litigation. Carroll has been recognized by Legal 500 US and Global Competition Review. He earned his B.A. from the University of Michigan and his J.D. from George Washington University.

About Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP

Sheppard Mullin is a full-service Global 100 firm with more than 950 attorneys in 15 offices located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Since 1927, industry-leading companies have turned to Sheppard Mullin to handle corporate and technology matters, high-stakes litigation and complex financial transactions. In the U.S., the firm's clients include almost half of the Fortune 100. For more information, please visit www.sheppardmullin.com.

