Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sherweb : Names Alain Brisson as Chief Operating Officer

05/31/2021 | 04:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sherweb, an award-winning cloud marketplace leader, announced today the arrival of Alain Brisson as Chief Operating Officer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210531005288/en/

Sherweb's new Chief Operating Officer - Alain Brisson (Photo: Business Wire)

Sherweb's new Chief Operating Officer - Alain Brisson (Photo: Business Wire)

Alain comes to Sherweb with more than 25 years of experience in Information Technology, Telecommunications and Business Process Outsourcing. He has acted as Senior Vice President at Bell Business Markets and Senior Vice President at CGI. During his time at Bell, Alain was responsible for the sales and management of more than $3B in annual revenue from a broad range of services in B2B market segments across Canada.

“The new role of Chief Operating Officer is a reflection of Sherweb’s phenomenal growth and commitment to the continuous improvement and innovation of our partners and the channel,” said Matthew Cassar, co-CEO. “Alain will play a very strategic role at Sherweb. He is known for his strong entrepreneurial spirit, leadership and results-oriented approach and will contribute greatly to the definition and execution of our organizational strategy. Alain’s appointment is integral to accelerating the next phase of our growth.”

“I’m delighted to be joining Sherweb at such an exciting time in the company’s journey,” said Alain Brisson. “It will be an honor to play a part in continuing to solidify Sherweb’s position as an industry leader through its channel of more than 6,500 partners across Canada, the U.S. and beyond.”

Alain has also served on several boards of directors, including the Canadian Chamber of Commerce and CIRANO, an interuniversity research centre based in Montreal. Aside from his professional background, Alain has actively supported numerous philanthropic organizations, including Muscular Dystrophy Canada, for more than a decade.

About Sherweb

Keep it simple with one cloud solutions provider. More than 6,500 partners and 80,000 companies worldwide grow their business using Sherweb’s value-added services. We support you with business strategies, cloud services, operations and go-to-market expertise. With Sherweb as your trusted partner, you’ll be surprised by what you can achieve.

Follow Sherweb on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:44pCLEAN AIR METALS  : Files Audited Annual Financial Statements as at January 31, 2021
AQ
05:42pTERRANUEVA  : Grants Options
AQ
05:40pVALE S A  : announces its Tax Transparency 2020
PU
05:39pStorageVault Completes Previously Announced Purchase of Four Storage Assets for $32 Million
GL
05:37pLoonie extends monthly win streak as Canadian vaccinations climb
RE
05:37pIGEA PHARMA N  : disclosed its Annual Report 2020
EQ
05:36pSEMAPA  : 1st quarter
PU
05:35piCo Therapeutics Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
NE
05:34pIGEA PHARMA : Annual report
PU
05:33pALMONTY INDUSTRIES  : Announces a Sangdong Update and the Appointment of New Director in Anticipation of the Application for ASX Listing
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Advanced Micro Devices, AstraZeneca, Bodycote, Medtronic, Ulta Beauty...
2NORDEX SE : NORDEX : around the World – France!
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : Intel reiterates chip supply shortages could last several years
4ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Disclosure Made According to the Requirements of the Royal Decre..
5World stocks set for 4th month of gains, yuan slips

HOT NEWS