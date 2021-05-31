Sherweb : Names Alain Brisson as Chief Operating Officer

Sherweb, an award-winning cloud marketplace leader, announced today the arrival of Alain Brisson as Chief Operating Officer.

Alain comes to Sherweb with more than 25 years of experience in Information Technology, Telecommunications and Business Process Outsourcing. He has acted as Senior Vice President at Bell Business Markets and Senior Vice President at CGI. During his time at Bell, Alain was responsible for the sales and management of more than $3B in annual revenue from a broad range of services in B2B market segments across Canada.

“The new role of Chief Operating Officer is a reflection of Sherweb’s phenomenal growth and commitment to the continuous improvement and innovation of our partners and the channel,” said Matthew Cassar, co-CEO. “Alain will play a very strategic role at Sherweb. He is known for his strong entrepreneurial spirit, leadership and results-oriented approach and will contribute greatly to the definition and execution of our organizational strategy. Alain’s appointment is integral to accelerating the next phase of our growth.”

“I’m delighted to be joining Sherweb at such an exciting time in the company’s journey,” said Alain Brisson. “It will be an honor to play a part in continuing to solidify Sherweb’s position as an industry leader through its channel of more than 6,500 partners across Canada, the U.S. and beyond.”

Alain has also served on several boards of directors, including the Canadian Chamber of Commerce and CIRANO, an interuniversity research centre based in Montreal. Aside from his professional background, Alain has actively supported numerous philanthropic organizations, including Muscular Dystrophy Canada, for more than a decade.

About Sherweb

Keep it simple with one cloud solutions provider. More than 6,500 partners and 80,000 companies worldwide grow their business using Sherweb’s value-added services. We support you with business strategies, cloud services, operations and go-to-market expertise. With Sherweb as your trusted partner, you’ll be surprised by what you can achieve.

