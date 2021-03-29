Log in
Sherweb : Partner Program Gets 5 Stars from CRN

03/29/2021 | 12:50pm EDT
Sherweb, a global Microsoft cloud solutions provider, announced today that CRN, a brand of the Channel Company, has awarded its Partner Program a 5-star rating in the 2021 Partner Program Guide.

This annual guide is the ultimate listing of the most distinguished partner programs from technology companies that provide products and services through the IT channel. Sherweb is honored to join an exclusive group of companies that go above and beyond in their partner programs offered to solution providers.

“The worst thing that could have happened to businesses in 2020 was paralysis and the feeling like they’re left all alone to figure things out,” says Marc-André Fontaine, VP Sales & Marketing at Sherweb.

“We’re committed to ensuring our partners can lean on knowledgeable, people-oriented professionals to accompany them every step of their journey, no matter the challenges and shifting landscapes. We’re happy to see this effort recognized and our inclusion in the 2021 guide is a testament to our commitment to our partners going forward.”

The rating was determined by the CRN editorial staff based on the overall quality of the program and will be featured in the April 2021 issue of CRN Magazine and online at CRN.com/PPG.

About Sherweb

Keep it simple with one cloud solutions provider. More than 6,000 partners and 60,000 companies worldwide grow their business using Sherweb’s value-added services. We support you with business strategies, cloud services, operations and go-to-market expertise. With Sherweb as your trusted partner, you’ll be surprised by what you can achieve. Learn more at www.sherweb.com.

Follow Sherweb on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. Learn more at www.thechannelco.com.


© Business Wire 2021
