Sherweb : Partner Program Gets 5 Stars from CRN

Sherweb, a global Microsoft cloud solutions provider, announced today that CRN, a brand of the Channel Company, has awarded its Partner Program a 5-star rating in the 2021 Partner Program Guide.

This annual guide is the ultimate listing of the most distinguished partner programs from technology companies that provide products and services through the IT channel. Sherweb is honored to join an exclusive group of companies that go above and beyond in their partner programs offered to solution providers.

“The worst thing that could have happened to businesses in 2020 was paralysis and the feeling like they’re left all alone to figure things out,” says Marc-André Fontaine, VP Sales & Marketing at Sherweb.

“We’re committed to ensuring our partners can lean on knowledgeable, people-oriented professionals to accompany them every step of their journey, no matter the challenges and shifting landscapes. We’re happy to see this effort recognized and our inclusion in the 2021 guide is a testament to our commitment to our partners going forward.”

The rating was determined by the CRN editorial staff based on the overall quality of the program and will be featured in the April 2021 issue of CRN Magazine and online at CRN.com/PPG.

