Shiba inu and Dogecoin Rival Catecoin Surged 8000% in 7 Days

11/01/2021 | 03:20pm EDT
London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2021) - Catecoin, a decentralized meme token price surged over 8000% in a week. Catecoin was launched with the intention of adding real value to the meme marketplace.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8378/101582_caph_550.jpg


Figure 1: Shiba inu and Dogecoin rival Catecoin surged 8000% in 7 days

The platform will allow the meme and content creators to earn and will also help in creating decentralized memes. Also to support this, coin developers have planned to launch "Rise of Cats" which is a game.

Facts About Catecoin

This is the first platform which created a decentralized meme token and has also created new opportunities in the content and meme framing space. Along with the core function of Catecoin it also allows to make a passive income in the community of meme.

Shiba inu and Dogecoin Investors

Shibainu and Dogecoin investor are booking profit from both coins and putting that in Catecoin, according to few traders they believe Catecoin will become another Shiba inu like coin, because Catecoin is the only CAT theme coin with use case and will grab big investor attention.

Gaining investor's attraction

Crypto traders and also the investors are surprised after watching the surge in this meme coin. Catecoin which is the rival of both dog coins (Dogecoin - DOGE and Shiuba Inu - SHIB). In past 7 days the rivalry is on peak because both Dog coins are backed up by the celebrities. The market caps have provided the statistics of CATE and it shows that the price is trading at $ 0.000005292 and there is a 24 hours trading volume as well which is $5,022,682.

Earning is also possible with the catecoins. Users holding the coins can earn 2% on each transaction. However, the transactions must be in catecoins. It also offers 15% APY in stacking which is not available on DOGE and SHIB and there are no earning options in these dog coins as well.

Usage of catecoin is also one of the reasons of its surge. It can be used on gaming platforms and also on Defi meme platform. On the other hand DOGE has no usage and SHIB can only be used on Shibaswap. Due to this, some investors made a huge profit by just investing $50.

Buying Catecoin

These coins are not available on direct platforms so the buying process is bit lengthy but there are 3 easy steps in which one can but catecoin.

First, trust wallet and metamask have to be downloaded. After this the user must create accounts on them and set the recovery phase.

Second, BNB has to be purchased via exchange. It can be any exchange and after this the BNB has to be withdrawn in the trust wallet.

Third step is to buy the Catecoin on the PancakeSwap. There are other platforms like Bilaxy and HotBit that are offering Catecoins.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/cateclub?s=20
Telegram: https://t.me/cateclub
Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/Cateclub/
Pancakeswap Purchase: https://exchange.pancakeswap.finance/#/swap?outputCurrency=0xE4FAE3Faa8300810C835970b9187c268f55D998F

Media contact

Company: Catecoin
E-mail: hodl@catecoin.club
Website: https://catecoin.club/

Disclaimer: Information or any fact found on above content is from CateCoin company. It does not represent the opinions of this site on whether to buy, sell, or hold any investments. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use provided information at your own risk.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/101582


© Newsfilecorp 2021
