Shields Health Solutions : Announces Strategic Sponsorship of ASHP's Specialty Pharmacy Future Directions Summit

01/26/2021 | 10:10am EST
Shields Health Solutions, the leading health system specialty pharmacy integrator in the country, announces its sponsorship of the upcoming ASHP (American Society of Health-System Pharmacists) Specialty Pharmacy State of Practice in Hospitals and Health Systems - Future Directions Summit on Feb. 1-4, 2021. The interprofessional summit will bring together hospital and health-system pharmacy leaders, physicians, nurses, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and payers to discuss how to advance health-system specialty pharmacy practices to further optimize patient health outcomes.

The number of health systems offering in-house specialty pharmacy services has grown significantly in recent years, creating a need to establish standards of practice, define benchmarks for clinical and operational performance, and focus on economic and regulatory factors impacting the affordability and accessibility of specialty medications. ASHP’s summit will address these key areas in specialty pharmacy medication by bringing together stakeholders to: 

  • Identify the critical elements for successful patient access to medications, affordability, and outcomes of care.
  • Develop recommendations for meeting the requirements of all stakeholders involved in the diagnosis, care planning, medication management, payment, and reimbursement of specialty pharmacy designated medications.
  • Develop recommendations on how to optimize all aspects of the patient journey and quality of life.
  • Discuss a shared vision for value-based care that supports a sustainable U.S. healthcare model(s).

“ASHP understands the tremendous value health-system specialty pharmacy services can deliver in optimizing patient outcomes,” said David Chen, B.S. Pharm, M.B.A., assistant vice president for pharmacy leadership and planning at ASHP. “That’s why ASHP is proud to convene this critical interprofessional summit to advance comprehensive specialty medication management approaches, and are grateful for Shields Health Solutions support.”

To learn more about ASHP, visit http://www.ASHP.org. For more information about Shields Health Solutions, visit https://www.shieldshealthsolutions.com/

About Shields Health Solutions
Shields Health Solutions is a specialty pharmacy integrator and care provider, partnering with hospital leaders on every aspect of specialty pharmacy creation, growth and management. The company provides the fastest, lowest risk model for health systems to create a hospital-owned specialty pharmacy program. In doing so, Shields provides health systems with on-site pharmacy and care professionals, a purpose-built specialty pharmacy technology platform, and access to 80+ percent of all limited distribution drugs (LDDs) and most payors in the nation.

About ASHP
ASHP represents pharmacists who serve as patient care providers in acute and ambulatory settings. The organization’s nearly 55,000 members include pharmacists, student pharmacists, and pharmacy technicians. For 78 years, ASHP has been at the forefront of efforts to improve medication use and enhance patient safety. For more information about the wide array of ASHP activities and the many ways in which pharmacists advance healthcare, visit ASHP’s website, ashp.org, or its consumer website, SafeMedication.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.