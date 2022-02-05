Log in
Shintama Redefines the DeFi Space, Arrives with Major Targets

02/05/2022 | 11:35pm EST
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2022) - The team at Shintama, a DeFi token that launches after the merging of two united tokens - Shinja and Saitama, announces the launching of its legendary token to the crypto community.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8378/112915_c0e38f06640beb20_002.jpg

Figure 1: Shintama Redefines The DeFi Space, Arrives With Major Targets

Shintama aims to create a cutting edge use-case, which will grow naturally in the DeFi space. It will boast a modern and sleek browser built from the ground up to be compatible with DeFi.

Shintama Features

  • An in-built EVM wallet that loads as soon as the browser is launched.
  • An in-built decentralized exchange where users can buy popular tokens and also stake their digital assets to generate revenue.
  • An NFT API to enable artists, content creators, and developers to experience web 3.0 in their communities.

With Shintama, every community member has a right to vote and be voted for in the governance structure of the project.

About Shintama

Shintama is a DeFi token that was launched after the coming together of Shinja and Saitama. These two tokens are already successful in the DeFi space and their coming together aim to close the seeming gap between internet users and the DeFi world. Shintama is poised to experience growth and massive adoption due to its flexibility and functionalities. It comes with a sleek and modern browser that was built from scratch.

Thankfully, the two tokens have the same goal, which is to refine the traditional payment systems, and put the control of finance in the hands of the people. With the coming together of two amazing projects, the team at Shintama has pledged to organize and execute daily incentives and giveaways to the community.

Listed On CMC: https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/shintama/
Hotbit: https://www.hotbit.io/exchange?symbol=SHINTAMA_nUSD
Etherscan: https://etherscan.io/token/0x7e794ed35788b698ae60cefc98ee48015c4876da

Uniswap: https://app.uniswap.org/#/swap?outputCurrency=0x7e794ed35788b698ae60cefc98ee48015c4876da

Social Media:

Twitter: http://twitter.com/SHINTAMAToken
Telegram Group: https://t.me/SHINTAMA_Join

Media Contact:

Company: Shintama
Email: contact@shintamatoken.com
Website: https://www.shintamatoken.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/112915


© Newsfilecorp 2022
