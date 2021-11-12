Ship.Cars Announces Partnership with Montway Auto Transport to Expand Platform Services

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ship.Cars , a leading automotive transport technology company, today announced a partnership with Montway Auto Transport, one of the nation's leading third-party logistics brokerages. Powered by Ship.Cars, Montway and its customers will gain increased exposure to extra carrier capacity with additional focus on visibility and automation in the post-dispatch process.

The partnership announcement comes ahead of Used Car Week 2021 in Las Vegas, Nev., one of the largest conferences for used car professionals. As used car prices surge and the automotive transport industry faces significant supply chain challenges and disruption, Ship.Cars's goal is to simplify and streamline the entire transport process for all stakeholders with user-friendly technologies, including LoadMate for Shippers, Market Load Board and Carrier Transport Management System (TMS).

"Today's disruptive supply chain environment exemplifies an auto transport industry that is ripe for innovation," says Eftim Eftimov, Vice President of Strategy at Ship.Cars. "Montway's partnership demonstrates how vital integrated TMS tools are for the future growth of leading auto transport companies."

As part of the agreement, Montway and its customers will leverage Ship.Cars's full suite of technology products, including LoadMate, Market Load Board, Carrier TMS and a new customer portal.

In addition to granting access to thousands of carriers, LoadMate's features include in-app chats with carriers and drivers, AI-based tools for accurate load pricing and tracking loads in real time. Market Load Board enables bookings to be negotiated and confirmed online, provides instant dispatching and delivers enhanced electronic proof of delivery – all without the need of phone calls. Carrier TMS provides real-time updates for car hauling partners, robust tools for load management, advanced car hauler dispatch software, and modern tools for payments and invoices.

"Further integration with the Ship.Cars platform enables Montway to provide our customers and trusted carrier partners with new tools for even faster and more dependable transport services," says Dimitre Kirilov, President & CEO of Montway Auto Transport. "Our company's significant growth in the past few years highlights how important user-friendly technologies are for providing excellent customer service while seamlessly managing thousands of auto transport shipments each year."

To learn more about Ship.Cars, please visit Ship.Cars .

About Montway Auto Transport

Founded in 2007, Montway Auto Transport has grown to be the nation's leading automotive transport company supporting vehicle transport to all 50 states including Alaska and Hawaii, as well as Europe – offering extended service hours, 365 days a year.

In addition to a retail division serving the residential market, Montway has a business solutions sector focused on the automotive logistics needs of enterprises in sales, manufacturing and finance. Montway Auto Transport sets the industry standard for innovative logistics technologies and customer service. Learn more at Montway.com

About Ship.Cars

Ship.Cars is an auto transport logistics technology company, providing a suite of software solutions to the car hauling industry, including LoadMate, Market Load Board and Carrier TMS. Ship.Cars's user-friendly and innovative products enable partners to grow their business by streamlining, automating and organizing auto transportation. The company's mission is to build a flexible, modular, integratable and scalable shipping platform that empowers carriers and drivers to move vehicles from shippers, auctions and dealerships.

