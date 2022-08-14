Log in
News: Latest News
Ship carrying first Ukraine grain cargo nears Syria -shipping sources

08/14/2022 | 04:59am EDT
BEIRUT, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The first ship to depart Ukraine under a U.N.-brokered deal was approaching the Syrian port of Tartous on Sunday, two shipping sources told Reuters.

The Razoni set sail from Ukraine’s Odesa port on Aug. 1 under the deal between Russia and Ukraine, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey. The cargo had been headed for Lebanon, but the the Ukrainian embassy said the original buyer refused delivery of the 26,000 tonnes of corn and the ship then sailed to Turkey.

(Reporting by Maya Gebeily and Jonathan Saul Editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 1.15% 636.5 End-of-day quote.7.84%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX 2.31% 530.2373 Real-time Quote.5.82%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.32% 61.55 Delayed Quote.-19.11%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.01% 17.9341 Delayed Quote.34.76%
