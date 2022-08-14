Ship carrying first Ukraine grain cargo nears Syria -shipping sources

BEIRUT, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The first ship to depart Ukraine
under a U.N.-brokered deal was approaching the Syrian port of
Tartous on Sunday, two shipping sources told Reuters.
The Razoni set sail from Ukraine’s Odesa port on Aug. 1
under the deal between Russia and Ukraine, brokered by the
United Nations and Turkey. The cargo had been headed for
Lebanon, but the the Ukrainian embassy said the original buyer
refused delivery of the 26,000 tonnes of corn and the ship then
sailed to Turkey.
(Reporting by Maya Gebeily and Jonathan Saul
Editing by David Goodman)