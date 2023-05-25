Tugboats are trying to refloat the vessel, the company said.
(Reporting by Hatem Maher and Ahmed Tolba; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
CAIRO (Reuters) - A ship has been grounded in the Suez Canal, "leaving behind" at least four vessels, Leth Shipping Agencies said early on Thursday.
Tugboats are trying to refloat the vessel, the company said.
(Reporting by Hatem Maher and Ahmed Tolba; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
Exclusive-UN, Africa bank work to ease Russian grain, fertilizer exports -UN official