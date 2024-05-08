SEOUL (Reuters) - HD Hyundai Marine Solution shares jumped by about 44% versus their initial public offering (IPO) price in the company's trading debut on Wednesday, after conducting South Korea's largest IPO in two years.

Shares opened at 119,900 won and were last trading at 118,600 won, up sharply from their issue price of 83,400 won.

Last month, the ship maintenance and repair service provider priced its IPO at the top of its targeted valuation range.

The deal, which raised 742 billion won ($538 million), is the largest South Korean IPO since battery maker LG Energy Solution raised $10.72 billion in 2022, according to Dealogic data.

($1 = 1,362.7600 won)

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Sonali Paul and Jamie Freed)