Ship stranded in Suez Canal has moved but unclear when it will be freed- SCA Chairman

SUEZ, Egypt March 27 (Reuters) - The head of the Suez Canal
Authority said on Saturday that efforts to dislodge a huge
container ship blocking the canal had allowed its stern and
rudder to move but he could not predict when it would be
refloated.
SCA Chairman Osama Rabie said he hoped it would not be
necessary to resort to removing containers from the ship to
lighten its load, but that strong tides and winds were
complicating efforts to free it.
