Shipcom Federal Solutions : Assists US Marines With Enhanced Global Combat Support System to Overcome Slow Networks

10/06/2020 | 12:54pm EDT

Shipcom Federal Solutions (SFS), a leader in cutting-edge supply chain and MRO technology solutions using mobile computers and IoT, announced today it has completed delivery of an enhanced Global Combat Support System – Marine Corps (GCSS-MC) Pilot for the US Marine Corps to dramatically increase response time and improve ease of use (UI/UX) in using GCSS on the high seas. The project was done via the GCSS-MC Disconnected Operations Initiative - Other Transactions Agreement (OTA).

When the US Marines are operating in challenging environments, the applications being used can move in and out of two modes of operation, connected and disconnected from the system due to unreliable networks. The Shipcom Catamaran NextGen solution was designed especially for the following operating environments:

  • Disadvantaged Network Mode - due to network latency and/or bandwidth limitations, this environment currently results in user interaction degradation. The Shipcom Catamaran NextGen solution executes transactions in seconds as if there was a broadband solution.
  • Disconnected Mode (Offline) - the Shipcom Catamaran NextGen solution enables the US Marines to complete transactions even if there is no internet connection with the system.

“You should pat yourselves on the back. These are tough guys (referring to GCSS-MC functional team) to please. The solution presented knocked it out of the park and it was demonstrated successfully,” said GCSS-MC Disconnected Operations OTA Project Manager Ms. Sheri Stefaniga.

“Readiness is the US military’s ability to perform its required missions. In addition to the capabilities and well-being of military personnel, readiness includes the availability, uptime and performance of military equipment. We believe the Shipcom Catamaran NextGen Disconnected Application solution provides visibility, ease of repair, and quality assurance of readily available equipment, which will save time, money and lives of our US Marines and across the US Military,” said Shipcom CEO Abeezar Tyebji.

About Shipcom Federal Solutions

Shipcom Federal Solutions, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Shipcom Wireless Inc., a world leading provider of integrated supply chain execution and unified asset management software solutions. Shipcom Wireless is headquartered in Houston, TX, with SFS operating branches in Belcamp, MD and Arlington, VA. Shipcom solutions are trusted by Fortune 100 customers and Governments from around the globe. For more information, please visit www.shipcomwireless.com.


© Business Wire 2020
