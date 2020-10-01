Log in
Shipcom Federal Solutions Delivers Enhanced Screening System for COVID-19 to the US Courts System – North Carolina

10/01/2020 | 12:26pm EDT

Shipcom Federal Solutions (SFS), a leader in next generation supply chain management solutions, has been awarded a subcontract by the U.S. District Court in the Western District of North Carolina to extend functionality of the SFS Catamaran NextGen COVID Enhanced Screening system to perform Enhanced Entry Screening Services for the Clerk’s Office given the COVID-19 epidemic. These services coincide with existing security screening at the Charles R. Jonas Federal Building, and in accordance with the Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines, the Privacy Act of 1974, and all other applicable legal requirements and guidelines.

The Enhanced Screening System Benefits include:

  • Auto-generation of assigned numbers for each person screened and capture of answers to screening questions and temperature recorded.
  • Printed labels for the person screened indicating Screening status (passed or not passed) and the current date.
  • Daily reporting based on the autogenerated recording of screening questions and temperature.

“Shipcom is excited to assist in the Opening Up America Again plan. Shipcom has a history as a logistics and asset management company and we have developed a comprehensive set of innovative capabilities to help with the supply chain, mobile data capture, big data solutions, track and trace, and procurement solutions. We are uniquely positioned to assist organizations in meeting their core readiness responsibilities and the guidelines presented in the Opening Up America Again plan,” said Abeezar Tyebji, CEO of Shipcom Wireless, Inc.

About Shipcom Federal Solutions

Shipcom Federal Solutions, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Shipcom Wireless Inc., a world leading provider of integrated supply chain execution and unified asset management software solutions. Shipcom Wireless is headquartered in Houston, TX, with SFS operating branches in Belcamp, MD and Arlington, VA. Shipcom solutions are trusted by Fortune 100 customers and Governments from around the globe. For more information, please visit www.shipcomwireless.com.


© Business Wire 2020
