Shipowners make payoffs to free vessels held by Indonesian navy near Singapore- sources

* Indonesian navy detains ships waiting near Singapore port
* Shipowner sources say costs $300,000 to have them released
* Navy denies receiving or asking for money
* Arrests come as pandemic delays cause port congestion
SINGAPORE, Nov 14 (Reuters) - More than a dozen shipowners
have made payments of about $300,000 apiece to release vessels
detained by the Indonesian navy, which said they were anchored
illegally in Indonesian waters near Singapore, according to
sources with direct knowledge of the matter.
The dozen sources include shipowners, crew and maritime
security sources all involved in the detentions and payments,
which they say were either made in cash to naval officers or via
bank transfer to intermediaries who told them they represented
the Indonesian navy.
Reuters was not able to independently confirm that payments
were made to naval officers or establish who the final
recipients of the payments were.
The detentions and payments were first reported by Lloyd's
List Intelligence, an industry website.
Rear Admiral Arsyad Abdullah, the Indonesian naval fleet
commander for the region, said in a written response to Reuters'
questions that no payments were made to the navy and also that
it did not employ any intermediaries in legal cases.
"It is not true that the Indonesian navy received or asked
for payment to release the ships," Abdullah said.
He said there had been an increasing number of detentions of
ships in the past three months for anchoring without permission
in Indonesian waters, deviating from the sailing route or
stopping mid-course for an unreasonable amount of time. All the
detentions were in accordance with Indonesian law, Abdullah
said.
The Singapore Strait, one of the busiest waterways in the
world, is crowded with vessels waiting for days or weeks to dock
at Singapore, a regional shipping hub where the COVID-19
pandemic has led to long delays.
Ships have for years anchored in waters to the east of the
Strait while they wait to port, believing they are in
international waters and therefore not responsible for any port
fees, two maritime analysts and two shipowners said.
The Indonesian navy says this area comes within its
territorial waters and it intends to crack down harder on
vessels anchoring there without a licence.
A spokesperson for the Maritime and Port Authority of
Singapore, a government agency, declined to comment.
CRAMPED DETENTION
Around 30 ships, including tankers, bulk carriers and a
pipeline layer, have been detained by the Indonesian navy in the
last three months and the majority have since been released
after making payments of $250,000 to $300,000, according to two
shipowners and two maritime security sources involved.
Making these payments is cheaper than potentially losing out
on revenue from ships carrying valuable cargo, like oil or
grain, if they are tied up for months while a case is heard in
Indonesian court, two shipowners said.
Two crew members of detained ships said armed navy sailors
approached their vessels on warships, boarded them and escorted
the ships to naval bases on Batam or Bintan, Indonesian islands
south of Singapore, across the Strait.
The ship captains and often crew members were detained in
cramped, sweltering rooms, sometimes for weeks, until shipowners
organised cash to be delivered or a bank transfer was made to an
intermediary of the navy, two detained crew members said.
Abdullah, the Indonesian naval officer, said ship crew
members were not detained.
"During the legal process, all crew of the ships were on
board their ships, except for questioning at the naval base.
After the questioning, they were sent back to the ships," he
said.
Stephen Askins, a London-based maritime lawyer who has
advised owners whose vessels have been detained in Indonesia,
said the navy was entitled to protect its waters but if a ship
was detained, then some form of prosecution should follow.
"In a situation where the Indonesian navy seems to be
detaining vessels with an intention to extort money it is
difficult to see how such a detention could be lawful," Askins
told Reuters in an email. He declined to give details about his
clients.
Marine Lieutenant Colonel La Ode Muhamad Holib, an
Indonesian navy spokesperson, told Reuters in a written response
to questions that some vessels detained in the last three months
had been released without charge due to insufficient evidence.
Five ship captains were being prosecuted and two others had
been given short prison sentences and fined 100 million rupiah
($7,000) and 25 million rupiah, respectively, Holib said,
declining to elaborate further on the specific cases.
($1 = 14,240 rupiah)
(Reporting by Joe Brock in Singapore; additional reporting by
David Lewis in Nairobi; graphics by Gavin Maguire; Editing by
Raju Gopalakrishnan)