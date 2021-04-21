Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Shippeo : Sustains Stellar Growth, Recognized in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Real-time Transportation Visibility Platforms

04/21/2021 | 03:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shippeo, the European leader in real-time supply chain transportation visibility, has been recognized in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Real-time Transportation Visibility Platforms 2021. The complimentary report is available at shippeo.com.

Shippeo COO Lucien Besse is pleased to see the company’s market momentum being acknowledged. “We believe our recognition in the Magic Quadrant reflects upon our heavy investment in R&D and rapid deployment support over the past year as the pandemic stimulates unprecedented interest in RTTV solutions.” This interest has led Gartner to predict that, “by 2023, 50% of global product-centric enterprises will have invested in real-time transportation visibility platforms.”

“We’re proud to have a market-leading visibility product and to have achieved strong growth with some of the highest customer recommendation rates,” adds Besse. The company has also developed the most accurate and reliable ETA in the industry while offering full GDPR compliance. The COO attributes Shippeo’s leadership position in Europe to having a strong regional presence and deep market understanding, along with highly customer-centric and holistic approaches to solution design and project implementation. “It’s a testament to our team’s laser focus on customer satisfaction, along with our delivery of world-class innovations in visibility and automation, helping customers benefit from increased convergence within value chains.”

Rapid carrier network growth has been helped by an expansion in localized support teams, speaking 30 languages, as well as Shippeo’s commitment to neutrality, zero carrier fees and leveraging richer datasets through deep TMS integrations. Shippeo tracks 10 million shipments a year, in 72 countries and connects with 140,000 carriers via 750+ TMS, Telematics, Shipping Lines and Parcel API integrations.

Learn more

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms, Bart De Muynck, Carly West, 14 April 2021

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:12aINVESTING IN A REGENERATIVE AND SUSTAINABLE FUTURE : Cisco Foundation adds new focus on climate solutions
PU
03:12aMENSCH UND MASCHINE SOFTWARE  : Pleasantly strong start to the year 2021
PU
03:12aZAKLADY AZOTOWE PULAWY S A  : Reappointment of Grupa Azoty Management Board Members for new term of office
PU
03:12aINVESCO INCOME GROWTH TRUST  : Results of Elections
PR
03:11aAMAZON COM  : to let Whole Foods shoppers pay with a swipe of their palm
RE
03:10aCOCA COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS  : Peter West to lead new Australia, Pacific and Indonesia Business Unit following acquisition of Coca-Cola Amatil by Coca-Cola European Partners
PU
03:10aNETFLIX  : Ragnarok season 2 is coming to Netflix on May 27→
PU
03:10aÅF PÖYRY  : AFRY recruits Per Kristian Egseth to lead AFRY X
PU
03:10aROYAL BAM N  : SAU appoints BAM Interbuild - Groven+ to build showcase for mediapark.brussels
PU
03:08aONE WORLD VENTURES  : moves to new office in April
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Dogecoin cryptocurrency slumps after hashtag-fueled surge to record high
2NASDAQ COMPOSITE : Apple packs iPad Pros with faster chips, slims iMacs and jumps into tracking tags
3GLOBAL MARKETS: Pandemic fears send stocks, oil, yields lower
4HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY : HYUNDAI MOTOR : and BTS Jointly Celebrate Earth Day with New Hydrogen Campaign Film
5ADLER GROUP : Barclays reiterates its Sell rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ