Shippers lobby Biden as dreaded West Coast port labor contract expiry looms

LOS ANGELES, July 1 (Reuters) - More than 150 local, state
and national trade associations implored U.S. President Joe
Biden to push for a smooth and swift resolution to West Coast
port labor talks ahead of late Friday's expiration of the
contract covering more than 22,000 workers.
Groups representing industries from agriculture and apparel
to trucking and toys requested that Biden work with the
International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) and the
Pacific Maritime Association (PMA) employer group to extend the
current contract, commit to ongoing good-faith negotiations, and
avoid any activity that would cause further disruptions.
"We know the administration understands the economic
significance of these negotiations," they wrote in a letter sent
to Biden ahead of the contract expiration at 5 p.m. PDT Friday
(0000 GMT Saturday).
The contract covering workers at 29 ports stretching from
California to Washington state has been on Biden's radar for
months and he took the unusual step of meeting with the ILWU and
PMA in Los Angeles on June 10.
That is because disruptions at the West Coast ocean trade
gateways that handle almost 40% of U.S. imports could roil the
nation's battered supply chains, stoke inflation and threaten a
weakening economy.
Work slowdown or stoppages at those ports could send
transportation costs even higher, exacerbating pressure on a
softening economy that is sinking Biden's approval ratings.
"We've never had a White House that is all over these
negotiations the way they are now," said Peter Tirschwell, vice
president of maritime, trade & supply chain at S&P Global Market
Intelligence.
The ILWU and PMA, which declined comment for this report,
said in a rare joint statement on June 14 that they were not
planning any work stoppages or lockouts that would worsen supply
chain logjams.
That matters because when the contract expires, so does its
"no strike" clause, Tirschwell said.
The last West Coast port labor contract negotiation broke
down in 2015 after nine months of talks. Dockworkers stopped
work for eight days, a move that gummed up U.S. supply chains
and siphoned an estimated $8 billion from the Southern
California economy.
History suggests that an extension is not likely. The union
in November rejected a one-year contract extension, saying its
members had already granted a three-year extension to the
current contract.
Automating the movement of containers at the ports,
resulting in fewer jobs, appears to be a key issue in the talks,
which have been ongoing since May. While both sides have not
identified the issue specifically, they have released dueling
studies on the impact of automation and traded barbs in the
media.
In an interview with Reuters this week, U.S. Labor Secretary
Marty Walsh said he checks in weekly with ILWU and the PMA. They
"continually tell me that we're in a good place. It's moving
forward," Walsh said.
Meanwhile, wary shippers are not taking any chances. They
are routing cargo away from the West Coast to avoid potential
labor-related slowdowns, particularly at the nation's busiest
seaport complex at Los Angeles/Long Beach that handle nearly
$500 billion in cargo annually. That is driving up their costs
and contributing to backups at ports in New York/New Jersey,
Savannah and Houston.
