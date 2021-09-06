Shipping industry proposes levy to speed up zero carbon future

LONDON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Leading shipping associations
have proposed creating a global levy on carbon emissions from
ships to help speed up the industry's efforts to go greener.
With about 90% of world trade transported by sea, global
shipping accounts for nearly 3% of the world's CO2 emissions and
the sector is under growing pressure to get cleaner.
For the first time, the International Chamber of Shipping
(ICS) and Intercargo jointly proposed a levy based on mandatory
contributions for each tonne of CO2 emitted from ships exceeding
5,000 gross tonnes and trading globally.
The money collected would go into a climate fund that would
be used to deploy bunkering infrastructure in ports around the
world to supply cleaner fuels such as hydrogen and ammonia,
according to the proposal.
"What shipping needs is a truly global market-based measure
like this that will reduce the price gap between zero-carbon
fuels and conventional fuels," ICS Secretary General Guy Platten
said.
The proposal was submitted on Friday to the UN's shipping
agency, the International Maritime Organization (IMO).
An IMO spokesperson said all proposals were welcome and
would be up for discussion later this year, adding that
"proposals on market-based measures (MBM) are in line with the
initial IMO GHG (greenhouse gas) strategy".
The IMO will hold an intersessional working group meeting
scheduled for late October, ahead of a late-November session of
the Marine Environment Protection Committee, to address issues
including carbon-reduction efforts.
The European Commission in July proposed adding shipping to
the bloc's carbon market, targeting an industry that had for
more than a decade avoided the EU's system of pollution charges.
An IMO-driven carbon levy will enable more industry input at
the global level as concerns grow at regulation by separate
jurisdictions such as the EU.
The ICS said "piecemeal" approaches such as the EU's
proposal would significantly complicate "the conduct of maritime
trade".
"ICS believes that a mandatory global levy-based MBM is
strongly preferable over any unilateral, regional application of
MBMs to international shipping, such as that proposed by the
European Commission," it said.
